Bombay Oxygen Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.41 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 150.00% to Rs 35.55 crore

Net Loss of Bombay Oxygen Investments reported to Rs 31.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 12.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -35.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -14.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 17.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -1.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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