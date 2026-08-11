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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bombay Oxygen Investments standalone net profit rises 17.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Bombay Oxygen Investments standalone net profit rises 17.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

Sales rise 16.48% to Rs 33.65 crore

Net profit of Bombay Oxygen Investments rose 17.71% to Rs 28.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.48% to Rs 33.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales33.6528.89 16 OPM %98.7898.65 -PBDT33.2728.50 17 PBT33.2228.45 17 NP28.5224.23 18

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:24 AM IST