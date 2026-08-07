Friday, August 07, 2026 | 02:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchSBI Q1 ResultsBajaj Finance Share PriceQ1 ResultsInd vs SL XI Live StreamingDelhi Rain AlertLupin Q1 ResultNIFTY IT INDEX
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 16.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 16.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 2:39 PM IST

Sales rise 19.37% to Rs 182.57 crore

Net profit of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds rose 16.54% to Rs 14.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.37% to Rs 182.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 152.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales182.57152.94 19 OPM %9.3810.04 -PBDT15.6013.55 15 PBT15.2513.19 16 NP14.3012.27 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jackson Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Jackson Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Rishiroop standalone net profit rises 46.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Rishiroop standalone net profit rises 46.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit rises 22.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit rises 22.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Powerica gains on bagging LoA from SECI for 100-MW wind power project in Gujarat

Powerica gains on bagging LoA from SECI for 100-MW wind power project in Gujarat

NSE Indices launches Nifty India Defence Equal Weight Index

NSE Indices launches Nifty India Defence Equal Weight Index

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 2:39 PM IST