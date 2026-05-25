Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 4.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.70% to Rs 66.43 crore

Net profit of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds rose 4.50% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.70% to Rs 66.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.95% to Rs 26.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.09% to Rs 344.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 358.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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