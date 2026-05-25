Monday, May 25, 2026 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 4.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 4.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 5:10 PM IST

Sales rise 44.70% to Rs 66.43 crore

Net profit of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds rose 4.50% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.70% to Rs 66.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.95% to Rs 26.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.09% to Rs 344.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 358.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales66.4345.91 45 344.08358.76 -4 OPM %9.8413.35 -10.369.13 - PBDT4.694.92 -5 30.0729.38 2 PBT4.194.58 -9 28.3928.07 1 NP4.414.22 5 26.6626.41 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Steel Exchange India standalone net profit rises 159.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Steel Exchange India standalone net profit rises 159.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Abhishek Finlease reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Abhishek Finlease reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 56.58% in the March 2026 quarter

Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 56.58% in the March 2026 quarter

Omnitex Industries (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Omnitex Industries (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Smiths & Founders (India) standalone net profit rises 67.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Smiths & Founders (India) standalone net profit rises 67.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks To Watch TodayTwisha Sharma CaseGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPetrol Price TodayHeatwave AlertTechnology NewsPersonal Finance