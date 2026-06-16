Bondada bags solar / BESS project of Rs 1338.03 crore
From NTPC Renewable Energy
Bondada Engineering has received a prestigious Notification of Award (NOA) from NTPC Renewable Energy for the EPC Package for Development of 250 MW Solar PV Project with 50 MW/200 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project at Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh.
With this order, Bondada's Solar EPC order book has expanded to ~ 5.5 GWp, while its BESS order book has increased to ~ 1.1 GWh. The strengthened order book enhances revenue visibility, provides strong execution momentum, and establishes a robust platform for sustainable growth in the years ahead.
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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 1:51 PM IST