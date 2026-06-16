Bondada bags solar / BESS project of Rs 1338.03 crore

From NTPC Renewable Energy

Bondada Engineering has received a prestigious Notification of Award (NOA) from NTPC Renewable Energy for the EPC Package for Development of 250 MW Solar PV Project with 50 MW/200 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project at Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh.

With this order, Bondada's Solar EPC order book has expanded to ~ 5.5 GWp, while its BESS order book has increased to ~ 1.1 GWh. The strengthened order book enhances revenue visibility, provides strong execution momentum, and establishes a robust platform for sustainable growth in the years ahead.