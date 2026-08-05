Bondada Engineering consolidated net profit rises 38.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.99% to Rs 691.65 crore

Net profit of Bondada Engineering rose 38.24% to Rs 52.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.99% to Rs 691.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 557.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.691.65557.8311.3011.6775.4158.8872.7157.3052.8938.26

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