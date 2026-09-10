Bondada Engineering JV receives LoI worth Rs 41 cr for smart meter project

From Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana

Bondada Engineering through its joint venture with BEST Infra, has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGNPDCL) for a smart energy metering project with an order value of approximately Rs 41.01 crore.

The project involves the procurement, supply, installation, integration, testing, commissioning, operation and maintenance of smart energy meters, along with PP Box maintenance and associated network operations and monitoring under a cloud-based Head-End System (HES), Meter Data Acquisition System (MDAS) and Meter Data Management System (MDMS).

This project involves the deployment of 12,500 single-phase smart energy meters and 27,500 three phase smart energy meters, aggregating to 40,000 smart energy meters.

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