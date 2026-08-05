Bondada Engineering Q1 PAT surges 38% YoY to Rs 53 crore

Bondada Engineering reported a 38.23% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 52.89 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with Rs 38.26 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations jumped 23.98% year on year (YoY) to Rs 691.65 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 72.71 crore in Q1 FY27, registering a 26.89% YoY growth.

On the segmental front, revenue from the EPC business rose 25.43% YoY to Rs 600.25 crore. Revenue from the services business increased 39.39% YoY to Rs 50.21 crore, while revenue from the products business declined 4.78% YoY to Rs 41.19 crore.

Bondada Engineering provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services and operations and maintenance (O&M) services to companies operating in the telecom and solar energy industry.

Shares of Bondada Engineering rose 0.75% to Rs 300.85 on the BSE.

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