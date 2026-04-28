Bondada Engineering Q4 PAT jumps 13% YoY to Rs 63 cr
Bondada Engineering's consolidated net profit rose 13.3% to Rs 62.88 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 55.51 crore in Q4 FY25.Revenue from operations jumped 27.9% year on year (YoY) to Rs 913.85 crore in Q4 FY26.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 86.73 crore in the March 2026 quarter, registering a growth of 16.5% on a YoY basis.
Total expenses increased 28.95% YoY to Rs 829.47 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 607.25 crore (up 21.03% YoY), employee benefit expenses were Rs 5.81 crore (down 25.32% YoY), and finance costs jumped 11.78% YoY to Rs 9.30 crore during the period under review.
On the segmental front, revenue from the EPC business stood at Rs 827.75 crore in Q4 FY26, registering a year-on-year growth of 158.16%. Revenue from the services business came in at Rs 30.75 crore, down 90.27%, while revenue from the products business fell 28.8% to Rs 55.35 crore.
On a full-year basis, the company's net profit jumped 86.5% to Rs 211.08 crore on an 81% surge in revenue to Rs 2,842.81 crore in FY26 over FY25.
Bondada Engineering provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services and operations and maintenance (O&M) services to companies operating in the telecom and solar energy industry.
Shares of Bondada Engineering tanked 6.54% to Rs 357.05 on the BSE.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 11:31 AM IST