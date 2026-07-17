Bondada Engineering wins telecom towers order of Rs 10.44 cr

Bondada Engineering has received a purchase order worth Rs 10.44 crore from Veremax Technologie Services for the supply of BSNL 40-Meter Telecom Towers, Foundation Bolts and Templates for various locations across South India.

The order will be executed through the Company's manufacturing subsidiary, Bondada Green Engineering, which is equipped with state-of-the-art tower manufacturing facilities and continues to strengthen Bondada Group's presence in the telecom infrastructure segment.