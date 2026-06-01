Bonlon Industries consolidated net profit rises 92.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 31.11% to Rs 100.64 crore

Net profit of Bonlon Industries rose 92.86% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.11% to Rs 100.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 146.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.87% to Rs 2.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.51% to Rs 651.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 623.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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