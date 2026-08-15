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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bonlon Industries standalone net profit declines 50.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Bonlon Industries standalone net profit declines 50.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:56 AM IST

Sales decline 38.33% to Rs 111.20 crore

Net profit of Bonlon Industries declined 50.98% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 38.33% to Rs 111.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 180.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales111.20180.30 -38 OPM %2.502.93 -PBDT2.555.05 -50 PBT2.324.73 -51 NP1.753.57 -51

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:56 AM IST