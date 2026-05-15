Borana Weaves standalone net profit rises 57.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.99% to Rs 100.73 crore

Net profit of Borana Weaves rose 57.89% to Rs 17.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.99% to Rs 100.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.72% to Rs 64.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.85% to Rs 388.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 290.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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