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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Borosil consolidated net profit declines 4.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Borosil consolidated net profit declines 4.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 5.16% to Rs 284.12 crore

Net profit of Borosil declined 4.94% to Rs 10.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.16% to Rs 284.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 270.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.58% to Rs 74.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.96% to Rs 1195.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1107.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales284.12270.18 5 1195.921107.77 8 OPM %10.6313.75 -14.1115.35 - PBDT35.7937.19 -4 191.81184.28 4 PBT14.7616.94 -13 104.99103.25 2 NP10.5911.14 -5 74.6674.23 1

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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