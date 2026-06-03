Borosil Renewables climbs after govt levies CVD on Malaysian solar glass imports

Borosil Renewables rallied 8.84% to Rs 545.80 after the the Government imposed a countervailing duty (CVD) on Textured Toughened (Tempered) Glass made or exported from Malaysia for a period of five years.

The notified product includes textured toughened glass with a minimum of 90.5% transmission, thickness not exceeding 4.2 mm, and where at least one dimension exceeds 1500 mm (whether coated or uncoated). The product is commonly referred as solar glass, solar PV glass, or high-transmission photovoltaic glass.

Under the notification, the duty will be levied as a percentage of the CIF (Cost, Insurance and Freight) value of the imported goods. Imports from Xinyi Solar (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. and SBH Kibing Solar New Materials (M) Sdn. Bhd. will attract a duty of 9.71%, while imports from all other producers will be subject to a duty of 10.14%.

This measure will not only protect domestic manufacturers but also accelerate investments in expansion of local production, driving exponential growth across Indias solar glass industry.

Borosil Renewables is engaged in the business of manufacturing of extra clear patterned glass and low iron solar glass for application in photovoltaic panels, flat plate collectors and green houses.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 169.13 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 200.99 crore in Q4 FY25.

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