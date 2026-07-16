Borosil Renewables reports consolidated net profit of Rs 86.84 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.06% to Rs 405.69 crore

Net profit of Borosil Renewables reported to Rs 86.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 166.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.06% to Rs 405.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 346.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.405.69346.5831.3518.18139.4665.23117.8935.7386.84-166.57

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