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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Borosil Scientific reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.37 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Borosil Scientific reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.37 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 11.22% to Rs 106.75 crore

Net profit of Borosil Scientific reported to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.22% to Rs 106.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 95.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales106.7595.98 11 OPM %7.925.07 -PBDT10.877.40 47 PBT5.982.53 136 NP4.37-4.16 LP

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:09 AM IST