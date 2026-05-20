Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Borosil slides as Q4 PAT tanks 5% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Borosil slides as Q4 PAT tanks 5% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Borosil tanked 3.27% to Rs 226.10 after the company reported a 5.02% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.58 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 11.14 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 5.15% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 284.11 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total expenses jumped 8.39% YoY to Rs 277 crore in Q4 FY26. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 17.43 crore (up 20.62% YoY), while employee benefit expenses rose 0.65% YoY to Rs 33.97 crore during the period under review.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 12.87% YoY to Rs 14.75 crore during the quarter.

 

The company said it will seek shareholders approval, through an enabling resolution, to raise up to Rs 250 crore through various modes, including a further public offer, ADRs, GDRs, FCCBs, debt issuance, QIP, or any other permissible route, subject to necessary regulatory and statutory approvals.

Also Read

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 400 pts, Nifty near 23,500; Zee Ent shares rfall 6%

crude oil, oil prices

Oil prices slip after Trump says US will end Iran war 'very quickly'

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

Adani Green to develop 2,250 MW Gandikota-2 Pumped Storage Project in AP

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Dredging Corporation zooms 33% in 2 days; what's driving stock price?

Coforge has rallied 12 per cent in the last three trading sessions. Tech analyst at Geojit highlights formation of higher-high on the weekly chart among key reasons.

Coforge reclaims 100-DMA; 5 reasons why Geojit is bullish on this IT stock

Borosil is a supplier of laboratory glassware, microwaveable kitchenware, and opal ware in India.

The scrip fell 2.10% to Rs 228.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PI Industries slumps after weak Q4 performance

PI Industries slumps after weak Q4 performance

Nifty trades below 23,550 mark; media shares decline

Nifty trades below 23,550 mark; media shares decline

Markets Slide for Third Straight Day as Bond Yields Surge and Tech Stocks Falter

Markets Slide for Third Straight Day as Bond Yields Surge and Tech Stocks Falter

Karnataka Bank gains after Q4 PAT jumps 62% to Rs 408 cr

Karnataka Bank gains after Q4 PAT jumps 62% to Rs 408 cr

Stock Alert: BPCL, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Trident, Borosil, Karnataka Bank

Stock Alert: BPCL, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Trident, Borosil, Karnataka Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayPetrol Price HikeQ4 Results TodayIMD Weather ForecastNykaa Q4 Results PreviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance