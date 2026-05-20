Borosil slides as Q4 PAT tanks 5% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Borosil tanked 3.27% to Rs 226.10 after the company reported a 5.02% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.58 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 11.14 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 5.15% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 284.11 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total expenses jumped 8.39% YoY to Rs 277 crore in Q4 FY26. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 17.43 crore (up 20.62% YoY), while employee benefit expenses rose 0.65% YoY to Rs 33.97 crore during the period under review.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 12.87% YoY to Rs 14.75 crore during the quarter.

The company said it will seek shareholders approval, through an enabling resolution, to raise up to Rs 250 crore through various modes, including a further public offer, ADRs, GDRs, FCCBs, debt issuance, QIP, or any other permissible route, subject to necessary regulatory and statutory approvals.

Borosil is a supplier of laboratory glassware, microwaveable kitchenware, and opal ware in India.

The scrip fell 2.10% to Rs 228.85 on the BSE.

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