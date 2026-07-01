Bosch Chassis Systems India becomes WoS of Bosch
Bosch Chassis Systems India has become wholly owned subsidiary of Bosch w.e.f 01 July 2026 upon completion of all the closing actions as stipulated in the Share purchase agreement executed on 08 April 2026. Bosch Chassis Systems India shall henceforth comply with all the statutory requirements/compliances applicable to wholly owned subsidiary of listed company.
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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 5:52 PM IST