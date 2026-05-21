Bosch consolidated net profit rises 2.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.34% to Rs 5565.70 crore

Net profit of Bosch rose 2.98% to Rs 570.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 553.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.34% to Rs 5565.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4910.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.61% to Rs 2773.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2015.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.77% to Rs 20034.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18087.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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