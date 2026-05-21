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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bosch consolidated net profit rises 2.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Bosch consolidated net profit rises 2.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 13.34% to Rs 5565.70 crore

Net profit of Bosch rose 2.98% to Rs 570.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 553.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.34% to Rs 5565.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4910.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.61% to Rs 2773.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2015.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.77% to Rs 20034.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18087.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5565.704910.60 13 20034.7018087.40 11 OPM %14.0413.17 -13.2312.77 - PBDT924.20877.60 5 3477.703106.50 12 PBT808.40778.40 4 3085.702730.90 13 NP570.00553.50 3 2773.202015.20 38

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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