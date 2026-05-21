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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bosch enters JV with Brakes India and Wheels India

Bosch enters JV with Brakes India and Wheels India

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

To manufacture air systems for commercial vehicles

Bosch along with Brakes India (BIPL) and Wheels India (WIL), subsidiaries of the TSF Group in Chennai, announced a joint venture to drive growth in air systems for commercial vehicles. The joint venture will be a 50:50 partnership between Bosch and TSF Group companies (represented by Brakes India & Wheels India), aiming to commence operations by end of 2026, post receiving all regulatory approvals.

The joint venture will focus on engineering, manufacturing and sales of electronically controlled and software driven modules for air compression, air processing, air suspension, and air parking brakes. With a registered office in Chennai, the global supply chain including India will be managed by entities of Bosch, Brakes India and Wheels India.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

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