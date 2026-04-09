Bosch gains after inking pact to acquire Bosch Chassis Systems India

Bosch advanced 1.40% to Rs 36,445 after the company signed share purchase agreement to acquire 100% stake in Bosch Chassis Systems India for total consideration not exceeding Rs 9,068.68 crore.

The stake will be acquired from Robert Bosch Investment Nederland B.V (RBNI), Netherlands and Robert Bosch LLC, USA through combination of cash payment and issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis.

Bosch Chassis Systems India represents the business of Boschs Vehicle Motion division in India and is one of the market leaders in automotive safety systems. Its offerings include active safety (antilock braking system, electronic stability control, and new braking systems), passive safety (airbag ECU and sensors) and actuation braking systems for passenger cars, twowheelers, and commercial vehicles.its turnover was 3,935.90 crore in FY25.

The said acquisition will enable the company to better cater to the evolving demands of Indias automotive sector. The transaction will strengthen its capabilities enabling to further invest in critical domains like safety and braking over and above its strong footprint in power solutions. Post acquisition, Bosch Chassis Systems India will continue to operate as an independent entity with its governance being driven by Bosch.

As part of the transaction, the company will issue 1,230 equity shares at Rs 35,200 per share to each shareholder while remaining consideration will be paid in cash. It will acquire 2,080 equity shares of Bosch Chassis Systems India for a total consideration of Rs 9,068.68 crore. The said transaction is expected to be completed on or before 7 July 2026.

Guruprasad Mudlapur, President of the Bosch Group in India, and Managing Director, Bosch, said, Adding Bosch Chassis Systems India Private Limited, with a future-fit vehicle motion solutions business into Bosch Limited, demonstrates our organisational belief in enhancing the companys growth trajectory through portfolio diversification. This transaction further solidifies our leadership presence within mobility, enabling us to utilize our strengths and deliver solutions backed by local research and development and local manufacturing.

Bosch in India is a leading supplier of technology and services in the areas of mobility solutions, industrial technology, consumer goods, and energy and building technology. Additionally, Bosch has in India the largest development center outside Germany, for end-to end engineering and technology solutions. The Bosch Group operates in India through twelve companies and Bosch Limited is the flagship company of the Bosch Group in India.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 16.1% to Rs 532.60 crore on 9.4% increase in net sales to Rs 4,885.60 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.