Bosch Home Comfort India standalone net profit declines 27.11% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 3.52% to Rs 965.35 croreNet profit of Bosch Home Comfort India declined 27.11% to Rs 40.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.52% to Rs 965.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 932.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 58.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.10% to Rs 2698.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2756.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales965.35932.57 4 2698.692756.46 -2 OPM %7.029.83 -2.504.78 - PBDT65.4893.79 -30 75.95151.78 -50 PBT53.4876.29 -30 18.4082.25 -78 NP40.8756.07 -27 -2.6558.83 PL
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST