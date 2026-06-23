Bosch Ltd spurts 0.04%, gains for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 40315, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.98% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 12.39% slide in the Nifty Auto.

Bosch Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 40315, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 23948.45. The Sensex is at 76610.4, down 0.63%. Bosch Ltd has gained around 11.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26703.45, down 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15611 shares today, compared to the daily average of 44140 shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 40310, up 0.1% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 27.98% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 12.39% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 50.61 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News