Bosch Ltd spurts 1.15%, up for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 38225, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.42% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% jump in NIFTY and a 22.04% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Bosch Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 38225, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 24552.55. The Sensex is at 79171.6, up 0.83%. Bosch Ltd has gained around 31.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 11.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26522.3, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15386 shares today, compared to the daily average of 65899 shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 38250, up 1.27% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 36.42% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% jump in NIFTY and a 22.04% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 48.21 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.