Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.05% to Rs 17.45 crore

Net profit of Brady & Morris Engineering Company declined 50.00% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.05% to Rs 17.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17.4519.844.8710.581.282.341.032.090.771.54

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