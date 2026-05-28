Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 91.96% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 34.58% to Rs 17.46 croreNet profit of Brady & Morris Engineering Company declined 91.96% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.58% to Rs 17.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 76.80% to Rs 5.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.05% to Rs 73.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales17.4626.69 -35 73.1190.31 -19 OPM %6.935.51 -8.9512.71 - PBDT1.951.04 88 8.4611.11 -24 PBT1.640.77 113 7.3210.12 -28 NP1.3717.05 -92 5.5724.01 -77
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:19 AM IST