Brahma AI receives equity funding of $150 million led by Multiples Alternate Asset Management

Brahma AI, the AI-native operating system for enterprise audiovisual content, today announced that it has raised $150 million through the issuance of preferred shares with a $100 million investment by Multiples Alternate Asset Management. The company has also received a further $100 million of investor interest.

Brahma AI is focused on four global verticals: media & entertainment, sports, healthcare and advertising. Global anchor customers include Warner Bros, the NBA and Mayo Clinic and strategic distribution partners include Google, Hakuhodo and DNEG. Brahma AI was founded and is led by Founder & CEO Prabhu Narasimhan.

Brahma AI was born from Narasimhan's vision to bring together the technology stack and capabilities developed across DNEG, Metaphysic and Prime Focus Technologies to build an AI-native platform for the world's largest enterprises. Under his leadership, Brahma AI has developed its AI-native platform around Brahma AI Core and Brahma AI Studio, secured major global customers and partnerships, and expanded the application of its technology across media & entertainment, sports, healthcare and advertising.

Today, Brahma AI combines enterprise content intelligence and management with sophisticated AI creation technologies spanning visual AI, digital humans, voice and multilingual performance. Its technology has received significant industry recognition, including a 2026 Technology & Engineering Emmy Award.

Jo Plaete, Co-Founder & CTO and one of the world's leading experts in AI, visual AI, digital humans and high-fidelity synthetic media, heads Brahma AI's technology and R&D division as the company continues to develop and expand its AI platform.