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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brahmaputra Infra JV bags bridge construction contract of Rs 89.73 cr

Brahmaputra Infra JV bags bridge construction contract of Rs 89.73 cr

Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

From PWD B&R Branch, Govt. of Punjab

Brahmaputra Infrastructure announced that it has been declared L-1 (Lowest Bidder) in the name of M/s BIL - GKCPL (JV) for a major bridge construction tender floated by the Executive Engineer, Construction Division, PWD B&R Branch, Pathankot, Government of Punjab. The tender, valued at Rs. 89.73 crores, was won by the Company in the name of M/s BIL - GKCPL (JV) .

 

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 11:04 AM IST