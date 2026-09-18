Brahmaputra Infra JV bags bridge construction contract of Rs 89.73 cr
From PWD B&R Branch, Govt. of PunjabBrahmaputra Infrastructure announced that it has been declared L-1 (Lowest Bidder) in the name of M/s BIL - GKCPL (JV) for a major bridge construction tender floated by the Executive Engineer, Construction Division, PWD B&R Branch, Pathankot, Government of Punjab. The tender, valued at Rs. 89.73 crores, was won by the Company in the name of M/s BIL - GKCPL (JV) .
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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 11:04 AM IST