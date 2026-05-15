Brahmaputra Infra rises after bagging Rs 26-cr NHIDCL contract in Assam

Brahmaputra Infrastructure added 1.42% to Rs 158 after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) for a road maintenance project in Assam valued at Rs 25.78 crore.

In an exchange filing dated 15 May 2026, the company said the contract pertains to a short-term maintenance project on the PailapoolHangrum section in Assam for FY26. The project has been awarded by NHIDCLs Regional Office in Guwahati under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. Brahmaputra Infrastructure said it has been declared the L1 (lowest) bidder for the contract.

The order is scheduled to be executed over a period of 12 months from the date of formal award. The company clarified that the contract is domestic in nature and does not fall under related party transactions. It also stated that neither the promoter nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure is engaged in the EPC and real estate development business, with operations spanning the construction of bridges, flyovers, highways, airports, buildings, tunnels, and mining projects.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure soared 4625% to Rs 15.12 crore while net sales surged 212.01% to Rs 91.98 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

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