Brahmaputra Infra rises after emerging L1 bidder for Rs 70-cr MoRTH contract

Brahmaputra Infrastructure rose 2.28% to Rs 163.95 after emerging as the L1 bidder for a Rs 70.18 crore road maintenance contract from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) in Mizoram.

The contract involves operation and maintenance of NH-502A from Km 0.000 to Km 87.180, including monsoon maintenance, and is scheduled to be executed over a period of 60 months. The company said the project will strengthen its presence in the strategically important India-Myanmar border region and position it for future infrastructure opportunities in the Northeast.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure is engaged in the EPC and real estate development business, with operations spanning the construction of bridges, flyovers, highways, airports, buildings, tunnels, and mining projects. On a consolidated basis, Brahmaputra Infrastructure's net profit declined 33.42% to Rs 14.78 crore, while net sales fell 11.07% to Rs 91.69 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

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