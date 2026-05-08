Brahmaputra Infra rises after Rs 114 crore railway project win

Brahmaputra Infrastructure rose 1.81% to Rs 155 after the company said its joint venture entity, SB BIL JV, was declared the lowest bidder for a railway infrastructure project worth about Rs 114.24 crore from North Central Railway.

In an exchange filing on 8 May 2026, the company said the project involves the construction of three two-lane road over bridges, including approach roads, across railway sections in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh under the Gati Shakti initiative.

The project has an execution timeline of 18 months from the date of formal award. The company added that the order is subject to completion of procedural and regulatory formalities by the awarding authority.

The contract value is equivalent to nearly 26% of the companys market capitalisation of Rs 445.14 crore on BSE.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure said the order strengthens its railway infrastructure portfolio and adds to its joint venture order pipeline of around Rs 1,500 crore.

The company is acivil infrastructure company. It is engaged in the design, construction, and management of large-scale infrastructure projects across the railways, roads & highways, bridges, irrigation, and urban infrastructure sectors.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure soared 4625% to Rs 15.12 crore while net sales surged 212.01% to Rs 91.98 crore in Q3 December 2025 over December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News