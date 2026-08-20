Brahmaputra Infra wins WBSEDCL project valued at Rs 78.09 cr
Brahmaputra Infrastructure has been declared L-1 (Lowest Bidder) in respect of a tender valued at Rs. 78.09 crore for construction of project road including ancillary structures and main access tunnel (MAT) including Power House Adit for 4 x 250 MW Turga Pumped Storage Project at Baghmundi, District Purulia, West Bengal. The tender was invited by The Chief Engineer, Pumped Storage Project Department (PSPD), West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company.
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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 2:04 PM IST