Brahmaputra Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 33.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.07% to Rs 91.69 crore

Net profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure declined 33.42% to Rs 14.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.07% to Rs 91.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.74% to Rs 59.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.87% to Rs 365.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 242.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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