Brahmaputra Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 33.42% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 11.07% to Rs 91.69 croreNet profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure declined 33.42% to Rs 14.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.07% to Rs 91.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 100.74% to Rs 59.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 50.87% to Rs 365.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 242.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales91.69103.10 -11 365.47242.24 51 OPM %22.5830.28 -23.9121.97 - PBDT17.1422.08 -22 69.9433.08 111 PBT16.7921.72 -23 68.5831.58 117 NP14.7822.20 -33 59.5829.68 101
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:23 AM IST