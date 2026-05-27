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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brainbees Solutions posts net loss of Rs 30 crore in Q4 FY26

Brainbees Solutions posts net loss of Rs 30 crore in Q4 FY26

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Brainbees Solutions has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 30.31 crore in Q4 FY26, which is significantly lower as compared with net loss figure of Rs 76.74 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

Revenue for the period under review rose by 12% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2162.67 crore during the period under review.

Total operating expenditure increased by 8.5% to Rs 2116.38 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Interest cost and deprecation charges were Rs 87.10 crore (up 3.15x YoY) and Rs 104.13 crore (down 3.02% YoY), respectively.

The company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 53.47 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a loss of Rs 117.56 crore in Q4 FY25.

 

For FY26, Brainbees Solutions has reported a net loss of Rs 140.22 crore on revenue of Rs 8,547.94 crore. It had recorded a net loss of Rs 191.47 crore on revenue of Rs 7,659.61 crore in FY25.

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Brainbees Solutions operates in the wholesale trade and contract manufacturing of maternity, baby and kids products, while also offering education and training facilitation services. The company runs its own single brand retail chain under the Babyhug label, giving it a presence across both wholesale and retail channels. Its customers range from retailers in the mother and child segment to expecting mothers, parents of children up to 12 years old, and franchise partners and institutions in the education and training sector.

The scrip declined 3.65% to currently trade at Rs 228.60 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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