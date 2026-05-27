Brainbees Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.31 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.04% to Rs 2162.67 crore

Net Loss of Brainbees Solutions reported to Rs 30.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 76.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.04% to Rs 2162.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1930.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 140.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 191.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.60% to Rs 8547.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7659.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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