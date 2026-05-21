Brand Concepts consolidated net profit declines 43.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.03% to Rs 90.42 crore

Net profit of Brand Concepts declined 43.59% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.03% to Rs 90.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.16% to Rs 1.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 348.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 291.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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