Brandman Retail consolidated net profit rises 33.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 137.10% to Rs 67.10 crore

Net profit of Brandman Retail rose 33.81% to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 137.10% to Rs 67.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.20% to Rs 25.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.05% to Rs 162.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 135.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

67.1028.30162.41135.2910.827.9517.3820.157.985.9135.3929.217.625.6734.1528.335.624.2025.2921.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News