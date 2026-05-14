Brandman Retail consolidated net profit rises 33.81% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 137.10% to Rs 67.10 croreNet profit of Brandman Retail rose 33.81% to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 137.10% to Rs 67.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.20% to Rs 25.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.05% to Rs 162.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 135.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales67.1028.30 137 162.41135.29 20 OPM %10.827.95 -17.3820.15 - PBDT7.985.91 35 35.3929.21 21 PBT7.625.67 34 34.1528.33 21 NP5.624.20 34 25.2921.04 20
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:06 AM IST