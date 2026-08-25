BRGIL secures Jajau Fee Plaza toll collection and maintenance contract worth Rs 151 cr

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure has received a work order from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) valued at Rs 151.05 crore. The contract has been awarded for the engagement of user fee agency through E-Tender at the Jajau Fee Plaza, located at Km 28.600 on the Agra-Gwalior section (NH-3) in the state of Madhya Pradesh, from Km 8.000 to Km 103.000. The scope of work includes upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks and recouping of consumable items. The contract is to be executed over a period of one year.