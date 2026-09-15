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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brickwork Ratings assigns 'BBB/Stable' rating to credit facilities of Anlon Healthcare

Brickwork Ratings assigns 'BBB/Stable' rating to credit facilities of Anlon Healthcare

Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Anlon Healthcare said that Brickwork Ratings has assigned a long-term rating of 'BWR BBB/Stable' rating to the bank loan facilities of the company.

Brickwork Ratings stated that the rating factors in the management's extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry, significant growth in scale of operations, improved profitability margins, a robust capital structure with low leverage, and healthy debt-coverage metrics.

However, the rating is constrained by intense market competition, strict regulatory compliance risks (including quality norms and government price controls).

The 'stable' outlook indicates a low likelihood of a rating change over the medium term. The rating outlook may be revised to 'positive' in case the revenue and profitability margins show sustained improvement. The rating outlook may be revised to 'negative' if the financial risk profile goes down.

 

Anlon Healthcare is a research-driven manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), bulk drugs, and advanced pharmaceutical intermediates. The company operates from its registered office in Rajkot and its manufacturing facility at Pipaliya, Gondal Road, Rajkot, serving domestic and international customers with quality-focused manufacturing solutions.

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The company's consolidated net profit jumped 87.61% to Rs 6.66 crore on a 162.94% increase in revenue to Rs 87.56 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The scrip had advanced 2.72% to end at Rs 20.05 on the BSE.

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 4:04 PM IST