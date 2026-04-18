Saturday, April 18, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bridge Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bridge Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.80 crore

Net profit of Bridge Securities reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.05% to Rs 1.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.57% to Rs 2.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.800 0 2.151.91 13 OPM %78.750 -84.6589.01 - PBDT0.960.02 4700 2.151.77 21 PBT0.950.01 9400 2.111.76 20 NP0.39-0.48 LP 1.551.27 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JSW Steel board approves JV with POSCO Group

JSW Steel board approves JV with POSCO Group

Board of Jio Financial Services approves change in Group CFO

Board of Jio Financial Services approves change in Group CFO

UltraTech Cement commissions 8.7 mtpa cement capacity

UltraTech Cement commissions 8.7 mtpa cement capacity

Samhi Hotels partners with INGKA Centres

Samhi Hotels partners with INGKA Centres

Number of startups increased by 51.6% year-on-year in FY 2025-26

Number of startups increased by 51.6% year-on-year in FY 2025-26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

What is KeytrudaStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayGT vs KKR LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Rate TodayJio Financial Q4 ResultsHDFC Bank Q4 Results PreviewGoogle Gemini for MacInstax Mini 13 ReviewPersonal Finance