Brigade Ent gains after unveiling industrial park project in Bengaluru
Brigade Enterprises advanced 1.93% to Rs 684.65 after the company announced the launch of a 25-acre Brigade Industrial Park near Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, marking its entry into Industrial real estate.Brigade Industrial Park will feature innovation-led infrastructure, flexible leasing and built-to-suit options, with a strong focus on efficiency, security, and scalability.
Located in the Hi-Tech, Defence & Aerospace Park (Phase I), close to the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, this project will offer around 2 million square feet of leasable space and will cater to the high-growth industrial sectors of the region including aerospace & defence, IT/ITES, and data centres.
Amar Mysore, executive director, Brigade Enterprises said, Brigades ultimate goal is to be a full spectrum real estate developer, and this foray is rooted in that direction. The entry into industrial real estate marks a new milestone in Brigades growth trajectory and by diversifying into this vertical we will be playing a key role in transforming a high growth sector that is ready for change.
We will leverage our legacy of four decades of real estate excellence to create high-spec, futureready infrastructure that meets the sophisticated needs of the highly important and strategic sectors of Aerospace & Defence, IT/ITES and Data Centres. Brigade Industrial Park will be a catalyst for futuristic innovation, sustainable growth and help strengthen Bengalurus position as a global hub for excellence.
Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru with developments across residential, office, retail and hotels.
The company had reported 21.05% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 186.52 crore despite a 7.59% increase in revenue to Rs 1,575.11 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.
First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 9:51 AM IST