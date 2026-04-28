Brigade Enterprises acquires prime land in Osman Nagar, Hyderabad

Brigade Enterprises announced the acquisition of a prime land parcel in Hyderabad through a recent auction conducted by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC). The outright purchase of Plot 6 at Osman Nagar, Hyderabad comprising 5.72 acres was acquired at a price of Rs 44 crore per acre, excluding registration costs. The company plans to develop a residential project. The acquisition is a pivotal step in Brigade's broader strategy to deepen its roots in Hyderabad and further portfolio expansion.