Brigade Enterprises allots 8.15 cr equity shares under bonus issue
Brigade Enterprises has allotted 8,15,40,595 equity shares at Rs.10/- each as fully paid up bonus equity shares, in the ratio of 1:3 i.e. 1 (one) bonus equity share for every 3 (three) equity shares held.
The paid-up equity share capital of the company has increased from Rs. 244,62,17,850/- to Rs. 326,16,23,800/- due to the aforesaid allotment.
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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 10:17 AM IST