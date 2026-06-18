Brigade Enterprises allots 8.15 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Brigade Enterprises has allotted 8,15,40,595 equity shares at Rs.10/- each as fully paid up bonus equity shares, in the ratio of 1:3 i.e. 1 (one) bonus equity share for every 3 (three) equity shares held.

The paid-up equity share capital of the company has increased from Rs. 244,62,17,850/- to Rs. 326,16,23,800/- due to the aforesaid allotment.