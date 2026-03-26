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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Enterprises launches net-zero residential project in Northwest Bengaluru

Brigade Enterprises launches net-zero residential project in Northwest Bengaluru

Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Brigade Enterprises has announced the launch of a residential project, Brigade Lumina, a joint development spread across 4.11 acres on Tumkur Main Road in Northwest Bengaluru, with an estimated revenue potential of over Rs 700 crore.

The project comprises 2 and 3 BHK units (1,1001,800 square feet) and is positioned as a net-zero carbon development, incorporating renewable energy, water management, and waste reduction systems.

The location benefits from proximity to the Namma Metro Green Line, supporting connectivity-driven demand.

The launch aligns with Brigades focus on premium residential developments in emerging micro-markets with infrastructure tailwinds, while integrating sustainability-led design elements.

Pavitra Shankar, managing director, Brigade Enterprises said: Northwest Bengaluru is one of the key focus areas for us, and the launch of Brigade Lumina underscores our commitment to delivering world-class construction that responds to the evolving expectations of todays homebuyer while being inherently future-ready.

 

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There is an undersupply of premium developments in this corridor, and the metro connectivity of the project is one of its biggest selling points."

Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru with developments across residential, office, retail and hotels.

The company had reported 21.05% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 186.52 crore despite a 7.59% increase in revenue to Rs 1,575.11 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

The scrip had advanced 3.76% to end at Rs 670.70 on the BSE yesterday.

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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