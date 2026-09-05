Brigade Enterprises launches Rs 2,700-cr residential project in Neopolis

Brigade Enterprises has announced its strategic expansion in Hyderabad with the launch of Brigade Barcelona in Neopolis, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 2,700 crore.

The project, acquired through an outright purchase, will be developed across 4.04 acres and will comprise more than 650 residential units. Brigade Barcelona will offer spacious 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments, targeting demand for premium housing among urban homebuyers.

Neopolis has emerged as one of Hyderabads most promising luxury residential markets. Its proximity to the Financial District, Gachibowli and HITEC City, along with strong road connectivity and the rapid development of social infrastructure, has made it a preferred choice for homebuyers looking for larger, premium homes.

Amar Mysore, executive director, Brigade Enterprises, said, "Our continued expansion in Hyderabad reflects our strong confidence in the citys economic momentum and the depth of its real estate market. Hyderabad has evolved into one of Indias most compelling growth markets, supported by its strong corporate ecosystem of IT and Global Capability Centres, infrastructure development and a growing base of discerning homebuyers. We are also seeing increasing demand for well-designed, premium homes in established and emerging micro-markets, particularly in the western corridor. Neopolis, with its strategic location and rapid transformation, is a strong example of this evolution."

Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru, and Chikkamagaluru with developments across residential, office, retail, and hotels.

The companys consolidated net profit climbed 16.14% YoY to Rs 174.07 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 149.88 crore in Q1 FY26. Net sales declined 12.93% YoY to Rs 1,115.55 crore from Rs 1281.14 crore in Q1 FY26.

The counter declined 2.38% to settle at Rs 696 on the BSE.

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