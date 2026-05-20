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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Enterprises Ltd Falls 2.26%, BSE Realty index Drops 1.6%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Falls 2.26%, BSE Realty index Drops 1.6%

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 16.58% over last one month compared to 3.15% fall in BSE Realty index and 4.73% drop in the SENSEX

Brigade Enterprises Ltd lost 2.26% today to trade at Rs 647.45. The BSE Realty index is down 1.6% to quote at 5861.45. The index is down 3.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Lodha Developers Ltd decreased 2.17% and Godrej Properties Ltd lost 1.88% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 18.07 % over last one year compared to the 7.86% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has lost 16.58% over last one month compared to 3.15% fall in BSE Realty index and 4.73% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1173 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 25524 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1332.35 on 05 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 615 on 23 Mar 2026.

 

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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