Brigade forays into industrial real estate with launch of 25-acre Brigade Industrial Park

Located at Devanahalli, North Bengaluru

Brigade Enterprises has announced its foray into industrial real estate, with the launch of Brigade Industrial Park, a 25-acre industrial development in Devanahalli, North Bengaluru. Located in the Hi-Tech, Defence & Aerospace Park (Phase I), close to the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, this new development will offer around 2 million square feet of leasable space and will cater to the high-growth industrial sectors of the region including Aerospace & Defence, IT/ITES, and Data Centres. Brigade Industrial Park will feature innovation-led infrastructure, flexible leasing and built-to-suit options, with a strong focus on efficiency, security, and scalability.

Brigade Industrial Park will integrate sustainable building practices with modern technologies to ensure long term sustainability and hassle-free operational viability. By prioritizing eco-friendly infrastructure with an energy-efficient design, Brigade will be setting a new standard for responsible industrialization.

