Brigade Group launches new residential project in Bengaluru

With estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,100 cr

Brigade Group has announced the launch of Brigade Belvedere, a 10.75-acre residential development situated on Budigere Main Road, off Old Madras Road in East Bengaluru. This initial phase of the development includes two of five planned towers, comprising 773 premium residential units. With an estimated revenue potential exceeding Rs 1,100 crore, the project is positioned such that it caters to the increasing demand for high-quality, sustainable housing near the city's major IT corridors and commercial hubs. The development offers 1, 2, and 3 BHK configurations, with sizes ranging from 715 sq. ft. to over 2,013 sq. ft.

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