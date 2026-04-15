Brigade Group signs joint development residential township project in Bengaluru

With estimated gross development value of Rs 7,200 cr

Brigade Enterprises has signed today a Joint Development Agreement for a residential township project spread across 8.63-acre parcel in Gunjur, East Bengaluru, a key milestone that enables the development of a larger 39-acre integrated residential township in the Whitefield-Sarjapur corridor.

The 39-acre development, planned primarily as a large-scale residential township, will have an estimated gross development value (GDV) of about Rs 7,200 crore.