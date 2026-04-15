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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Group signs joint development residential township project in Bengaluru

Brigade Group signs joint development residential township project in Bengaluru

Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

With estimated gross development value of Rs 7,200 cr

Brigade Enterprises has signed today a Joint Development Agreement for a residential township project spread across 8.63-acre parcel in Gunjur, East Bengaluru, a key milestone that enables the development of a larger 39-acre integrated residential township in the Whitefield-Sarjapur corridor.

The 39-acre development, planned primarily as a large-scale residential township, will have an estimated gross development value (GDV) of about Rs 7,200 crore.

 

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

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